Yerevan, Moscow, Baku to continue work on regional communications in coming days

The parties held a meeting on December 1 in Moscow following the signed statement by all three leaders on November 26 in Sochi

YEREVAN, December 2. /TASS/. A trilateral working group with the participation of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan, Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev, respectively, will continue its efforts on opening regional communications in the coming days, the office of Armenia’s deputy prime minister reported on Thursday.

“The meeting of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan will be continued in the coming days. It will be possible to speak about the outcome following the meeting,” Grigoryan’s office stated.

The trilateral working group held a meeting on December 1 in Moscow following the signed statement by all three leaders on November 26 in Sochi.

On November 26, 2021, in Sochi, trilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were held, marking the first anniversary of the November 9, 2020, joint statement on the complete ceasefire and cessation of all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Sochi event became the first face-to-face tripartite meeting among these leaders since January 2021 and lasted for about three hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the talks as productive and constructive and hoped for compliance with the agreements.

On January 11, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group consisting of the deputy prime ministers from the three countries that would focus on establishing transportation and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS