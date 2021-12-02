Release of Nayiriboard – the Armenian keyboard with spellchecker – for the Android operating system

Dear followers,

We are happy to announce the release of Nayiriboard – the Armenian keyboard with spellchecker – for the Android operating system.

With Nayiriboard, you can type in Armenian inside of any Android app and spellcheck your writing at the same time.

The spellchecker supports both Western and Eastern Armenian, and has a comprehensive vocabulary of over 150,000 words, with over 5 million word forms in total. The keyboard supports over 900 emojis, which are automatically suggested as you type relevant words (for example, սիրտ, ժպիտ, խենդ, ձմերուկ, արեւոտ and so on).

This initial release supports traditional Armenian orthography (the spelling system used in much of the Armenian Diaspora) and a Western Armenian keyboard layout. Later this year, we plan on providing an option to select reformed Armenian orthography (used widely in the Republic of Armenia) as well as the option to select from three additional keyboard layouts (Eastern Armenian, Typewriter, and Phonetic).

Nayiriboard for Android is available for free on the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

We are grateful to the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation for sponsoring this project.

#ArmenianKeyboard #ArmenianSpellChecker #ArmenianLanguage #WesternArmenian #EasternArmenian

Source: Նայիրի / Nayiri.com https://www.facebook.com/NayiriCom