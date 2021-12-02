People bid farewell to artilleryman killed in Artsakh last year

Armenian public bid farewell on Thursday to artillerymen from Artsakh Tsor artillery unit who had been reported missing after the 44-day war in Artsakh. The remains of the servicemen had been handed to relatives and parents of the killed days ago. The requiem ceremony took place at Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan.

On November 2, at the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani side handed over remains of 11 bodies who were killed or went missing during the Third Artsakh war to the Armenian side. The forensic examination identified the killed servicemen as the artillerymen of the Tsor artillery unit.

Panorama.AM