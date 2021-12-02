Mkhitaryan happy with his new role in Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan spoke to DAZN and shared his thoughts on his new role within Jose Mourinho’s system shortly before the Bologna-Roma match on Wednesday, RomaPress reported.

“I like this new position lot because I’m playing more with the ball at my feet. There is more space than when I play in front or as a winger,” he said.

“It’s normal because I need to help my mates, look for space and I’m having fun,” he noted,

Mkhitaryan has played for Roma since September 2020. In the 2021/22 season, the Armenian footballer has played in 13 Serie A matches, scoring two goals and making four assists.

