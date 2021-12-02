Minsk Group Co-Chairs welcome Russia’s mediating efforts in Karabakh – Lavrov

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russia’s mediation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been welcomed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

“The Ministers of Russia, the United States and France, as countries – co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, adopted a statement on the Karabakh settlement, which, among other things, welcomes the mediating efforts of the Russian Federation,” he said.

The text of the statement is yet to be published.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu