Foreign Minister expresses Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people

2021-12-02

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Canada is deeply concerned by the Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Met with my Armenian counterpart at OSCE. I expressed Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people, reiterated Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops,” Minister Joly said in a Twitter post.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, loved ones and the community. We call for de-escalation so that a peaceful solution to the conflict may be found,” she added.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries are attending the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

