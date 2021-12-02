Construction of a memorial complex in the Stepanakert military pantheon discussed in Artsakh

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of a group of parents of the victims of the Third Artsakh War and officials of the relevant structures to discuss the construction of a complex in the Stepanakert military pantheon.

As the Information department at the President’s office reported, during the discussion of construction issues with the relatives of the victims, it turned out that there were justified dissatisfactions, and the purpose of the consultation was to find appropriate solutions to the existing problems.

According to President Harutyunyan, the volume of work is large and it is perceptible to the public that it is not possible to complete it in a year, but it is unacceptable that the design work is still in progress.

Arayik Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to those officials, noted the need to involve a new workforce, and emphasized that if the design work is not completed within the promised time, severe sanctions provided by law will be applied.

