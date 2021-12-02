Armenian FM, US State Secretary discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm.
The parties underlined the importance of full-fledged resumption of Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution process under the mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
#OSCEMC2021։ Held a productive meeting w/#US State @SecBlinken. During the meeting, the importance of full-fledged resumption of #NagornoKarabakh conflict resolution process w/in mandate of @OSCE MGCC was underlined. pic.twitter.com/yq7GqhxCyM
— Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) December 2, 2021
