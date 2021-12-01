TUMO Center in Kapan will be located in the city’s historic train station

The historic building of the Kapan railway station, dating from 1932, will soon be revived as a new TUMO Center. The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is expanding the reach of its program by creating an educational hub in unused buildings of historical significance, the Center reported in a release.

“It’s symbolic that the center will be built in a place of architectural value. Of course, it’s much easier to set up a new structure rather than renovate an older one, but it’s very important to breathe new life into buildings that have been passed on to our generation,” said TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian.

The reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in 2023, after which the center will welcome over 1,000 teens living in Kapan and surrounding towns, the source said.

TUMO’s educational program will reach Syunik before the building is renovated – a TUMO box will be installed in Kapan in the coming weeks. Once the building is renovated and TUMO Kapan opens its doors in 2023, this box will be moved to another part of the Syunik region.

To remind, since 2010, TUMO Centers have opened in Yerevan, Gyumri, Stepanakert, and Dilijan, and the construction of TUMO Koghb is nearing completion.

