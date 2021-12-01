On the passing of U. Vanouhi Issadjanian

It is with deep sorrow that the Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) and its entire family mourn the passing of former ARS Chairperson, Ungerouhi Vanouhi Issadjanian. Ungh. Issadjanian passed away on November 25, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. Ungh. Issadjanian had served as chairperson of the ARS from 1992 to 1998. She was awarded the Mesrop Mashtots medals by the President of Armenia and the Catholicos of Cilicia. She played an instrumental role in the activities of the ARS. During her tenure, the remains of Soseh Mayrig were transferred from Egypt to Armenia for a final resting place on the hills of Yerablur.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Ungerouhi’s loved ones, the Armenian Prelacy of Canada and its community and all members of the ARS, Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Hamazkayin and Homenetmen.

In Memory of U. Vanouhi Issadjanian

It is with deep sorrow that we received news of the passing of former chairperson of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive Board — recipient of both the Republic of Armenia and the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia medals of St. Mesrop Mashtots — Vanouhi Issadjanian of Montreal, Canada.

The painful realization of the irretrievable loss of a close and intrepid companion of often truly desperate and challenging times takes us back several decades, when, over the fateful years of our Nation, tears and smiles took turns in our turbulent and embattled days. We were living in times of the earthquake and its aftermath: independence as well as death and rebirth, war, devastation and miraculous survival and victory. Steady at the helm of the ARS stood Ungh. Vanouhi, the tireless HOMuhi, the dauntless and devoted Armenian woman.

In the years following the devastating earthquake, from 1992 until 1998, as chairperson of the ARS Central Executive Board, Issadjanian was the moving force behind the realization of the ARS conceived chain of Diaspora-Armenia Conferences. Furthermore, it was during Issadjanian’s chairmanship that the ARS decided and accomplished the moving of Soseh Mayrig’s remains from Alexandria, Egypt to Yerablur, Armenia.

With 111 years of devoted service to our nation, the ARS continues to remain faithful to its oath of humanitarian service thanks to the devotion and the sacrifice of its members, such as Issadjanian, who continue to remain true to the mission of ARS, while also preserving the will to survive, and continue to support all ARS endeavors throughout our global communities.

Trust us, Ungh. Vanouhi, that we will remain true to our vow and calling to serve our people as well as to continue our sacred mission of guiding our people toward self-sustenance. Today, the ARS solidifies its oath with unwavering devotion and magnified drive to continue its mission, in order to confront the immense and fundamental work destined for us.

Today, our beloved Ungh. Vanouhi is no longer with us. Yet, the achievements accomplished during historic times of tears and joy reaffirm the right path of resurgence and enlighten our present and future endeavors. Let the souls of our departed rest in peace, and let their eternal memory inundate our determination and resolve to continue their sacred mission.

Our sincere condolences to her beloved ARS and its entire family, to the Armenian Prelacy of Canada and its community, to Hamazkayin as well as the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), Homenetmen and its members, and countless others who mourn her irreparable loss

Incense and prayers to her radiant memory.

– Armenian Relief Society Central Executive Board

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Weekly