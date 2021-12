US Embassy continues publications of historic facts to mark the 30th anniversary of US-Armenia partnership

The US Embassy in Yerevan continues publishing historic photos in celebration of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.

The photo published today on the Embassy Facebook page features the second US Ambassador to Armenia, Peter Tomsen, meeting with then President Robert Kocharyan. It notes that Peter Tomsen served in Armenia from September 6, 1995, to September 6, 1998.

Panorama.AM