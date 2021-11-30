Europe and France must support the Armenian people in the face of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression – French Senate – Panorama

“France must show itself worthy of the hope it lit in the Armenian hearts,” the official Twitter account of the French Senate wrote on Tuesday. Reflecting on the event titled “Armenia, one year later” held under the high patronage of the Senate President last week and dedicated to the one-year anniversary of the Senate resolution on the recognition of the Artsakh Republic, the message read: “Europe and France must support the Armenian people in the face of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.”

