Dutch businessmen briefed on Armenia’s investment opportunities

Siranush Ghazanchyan

At a working lunch with businessmen organized by the International Christian Council, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan presented the history of the Armenian-Dutch relations.

The Ambassador referred to the centuries-long Armenian presence in the Netherlands, the existing trade and economic cooperation, the efforts made for their expansion.

GijsWillem Sloof, Managing Director at Talenting Investments, told Dutch businessmen about his investments in Armenia, their effectiveness, and encouraged them to follow the example.

In appreciation of the efforts of GijsWillem Sloof and Henk Jan van Schothorst towards development of Armenian-Ditch relations, Ambassador Balayan handed them the first copies of the stamps issued on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.

The possibility of organizing a business mission to Armenia was discussed at the meeting.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu