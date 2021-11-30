Arno Babajanyan’s jazz interpretations to be performed in the frames of “Yerevan Jazz Fest 2021”

The National Centre of Chamber Music and the Armenian Jazz Association organize a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan. The concert will take place on December 2 at Aram Khachaturian Concert hall.

The evening features National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (Artistic Director and Principal Vahan Mardirossian) and Trio Vahagn Hayrapetyan. It will be conducted by Robert Mlkeyan. Bariton Mavr Mkrtchyan, soprano Sofya Sayadyan and trumpeter Daniel Melkonyan will perform during the evening.

The concert will feature the jazz interpretations of Arno Babajanyan initiated by Vahagn Hayrapetyan.

