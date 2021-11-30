Armenian migration chief: 91,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced from Artsakh due to Azerbaijani aggression

2020 was a challenging year for Armenia not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the war unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan, Armen Ghazaryan, head of the Migration Service of Armenia, said on Monday, addressing the 112th session of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) Council.

He underlined that the war threatened the global peace and security, leading to regional humanitarian crisis and mass displacement, the Migration Service reported.

More than 91,000 Armenians, 88% of whom were women and children, were displaced from their homes in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression, Ghazaryan said.

He also spoke about the digitalization of the migration management system in Armenia, particularly the launch of a new platform for foreigners’ employment authorization.

“Recent experiences have shown the efficiency of inclusive policies that are built on cooperative models between governments, international partners, civil society and other stakeholders,” the migration chief said.

Panorama.AM