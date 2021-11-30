Anniversaries of Alexander Spendiaryan and Arno Babajanyan marked in London

A lecture and a concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Alexander Spendiaryan and the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan organized by Klingen Choir and Cultural Association took place in St. Sarkis Armenian Church in London under the auspices of the Armenian Embassy to the United Kingdom on 27 November.

Director of Alexander Spendiaryan House-Museum Marine Otaryan presented Alexander Spendiaryan’s life and activity and the artistic director of Klingen Choir and the Klingen Chamber Orchestra Sipan Olah made a presentation of Arno Babajanyan’s life activity.

After the lecture, the composers’ works were performed by Klingen Choir and the Klingen Chamber Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and conductor Sipan Olah, the Armenian Embassy reported on Monday.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK Varuzhan Nersesyan addressed the audience with a welcoming speech, emphasizing the key role of culture in the development of relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom. He thanked the organizers and guests noting the importance of such events in presenting the rich Armenian musical culture and traditions to the people of the United Kingdom.

Panorama.AM