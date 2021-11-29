The Armenian Cultural Foundation, Amaras Arts Alliance to present Senza Misura: An Homage to Alan Hovhaness

ARLINGTON, Mass. —Cellist Christina Gullans joins The Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) to host Senza Misura (“Without Measure”), a chamber music concert dedicated to Alan Hovhaness’ life and narratives. The program of duos and trios, for violin, cello and piano, is inspired by mountains, Bach, Hindu mythology, love and Hovhaness’ own Armenian heritage as well as works by Armenian women composers. The concert will offer listeners a cross-cultural experience about foreign traditions, people and places in a musical setting endowed with empathy and understanding.

The concert, co-sponsored by the Amaras Art Alliance, is part of the ACF’s Mirak Chamber Music Series which aims to place the world’s finest classical music in the center of cultural life for the Armenian community in Boston and for the general public in Arlington, MA.

Gullans, a Washington, DC-based chamber musician, has been praised for her “incredible depth” [Broadway World Review], “haunting sound” [Boston Arts Review], “exemplary musicianship” [Guy Rickards, Musical Opinion]. She will be joined by violinist Courtney Orlando and pianist Christopher Schmitt.

The repertoire also includes a work titled Seyran by Komitas (1869-1935), musicologist, composer and the founder of the Armenian national school of music, arranged by award-winning and promising composer and pianist Kristina Arakelyan and Piano Trio (1945) composed by composer and musicologist Gayane Chebotaryan (1918-1998) one of the prominent woman composers of Armenia.

The Mirak Chamber Music series, is named in memory of John P. Mirak (1907-2000) entrepreneur, philanthropist, community leader, sole benefactor for decades, and late president of the ACF. In line with the Foundation’s mission, the focus of the Series is “on the history of Armenian music in the diaspora and on the role of Armenian women in the nation’s history.” The Series showcases works by international and Armenian composers, with an emphasis on introducing works by Armenian women composers in Armenia and the Diaspora. On occasion, the Series will also feature and promote young and promising performers, and groups and premieres of newly written works.

The concert, open to the public, will be held on December 15 at 8 P.M. on YouTube.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly