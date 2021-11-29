Pope sends video message ahead of journey to Cyprus and Greece

Just a few days ahead of his apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, Pope Francis has sent a video message expressing his joy in visiting “as a pilgrim to your magnificent lands blessed by history, culture, and the Gospel”. The Pope leaves for the two nations on Thursday, December 2, for a five-day journey.

In his video message , Pope Francis expressed his joy over the upcoming visit to Cyprus and Greece, which begins five days from now. His visit “in the name of the Gospel” will follow in the footsteps of the first great missionaries, especially the Apostles Paul and Barnabas, he said, noting the importance of going to the origins of the Church in order to “rediscover the joy of the Gospel”.

A pilgrimage to the wellsprings

The Pope asked for prayers from all as he prepares for this “pilgrimage to the wellsprings”. His meetings with the people will help “quench” his thirst at the “wellsprings of fraternity”, he said, which are very important as the Church has embarked upon its universal synodal journey. The “synodal grace” will include fraternal visits with their Beatitudes Chrysostomos and Hieronymos, heads of the local Orthodox Churches. The Pope expressed his gratitude, “as a brother in the faith”, for the grace to be received by them and to meet “in the name of the Lord of Peace”.

He addressed, too, the “small flocks” of Catholics in those lands, saying he is looking forward to sharing his affection with them and bringing them “the encouragement of the whole Catholic Church”.

The ancient wellsprings of Europe

The Pope went on to say how this visit will allow him to “drink from the ancient wellsprings of Europe”, with Cyprus as the continent’s outpost of the Holy Land, and Greece the home of classical culture. Europe needs to recognize the importance of the Mediterranean, he noted, where the Gospel flourished and great civilisations arose. This great heritage in the “mare nostrum” invites us to be united, especially in the face of today’s challenges such as the pandemic and the climate crisis.

Flourishing again in fraternity and integration

The Pope pointed out that the sea embraces many peoples and lands called to live together in peace and mutual acceptance. He thanked those helping prepare the journey for their warmth reflective of this calling.

At the same time his thoughts turned to those fleeing from war and poverty, landing on the shores of these lands, and the hostility or exploitation they have endured in their migrations. He emphasised that they are “our brothers and sisters”, noting that so many have lost their lives at sea that the Mediterranean has become a “great cemetery”. The Pope recalled he will visit his the island of Lesvos once again, “convinced that the sources of common life will only flourish again in fraternity and integration: together”. This is the only way forward, he stressed.

In conclusion, he said he looks forward to meeting everyone during his visits and he asked for the blessing of the “Most High” on all, as he prays for the expectations, worries, and hopes of all.

