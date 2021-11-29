Armenian ballet dancer wins Gomel Fest International Art Festival

Armenian ballet dancer Gor Sargsyan has won Grand Prix at the Third Gomel Fest International Art Festival held in Gomel, Belarus from November 18 to 21, becoming its absolute winner.

Gor is an artist from the ballet troupe of the Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, it said on Sunday.

The Gomel Fest International Art Festival brought together 300 ballet dancers from 15 countries.

