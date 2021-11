Aivazovsky’s scenic painting sold for $1,015,000

Based on the results of an auction that is currently taking place at Christie’s, Ivan Aivazovsky’s (1817-1900) scenic painting Genoese towers in the Black Sea has been sold for 862,500 Funt Sterlings ($1,015,000) in London, TASS reports.

This is a painting that was showcased at the 120th exhibition of Aivazovsky’s paintings in 1895-96 in Saint Petersburg. Its evaluated price was 700-900,000 Funts ($940,000 — $1,200,000).

https://news.am/eng/news/674864.html