LET US REMEMBER

Almost exactly one hundred years ago, on 25th November 1921, #Catholicos Sahak II was forced by the Ottoman-Turkish authorities to leave the #ArmenianChurch’s centuries-old #Catholicosate in #Sis, #Cilicia, Turkey. The Catholicos kissed the #Gospel on the altar of St. #SophiaCathedral for the last time, handed over the keys of the Catholicosate to the officers of the Turkish Army, and, together with his clergy, left for #Jerusalem. From Jerusalem, he went to #Aleppo, then #Cyprus, and finally, in 1930, established the Catholicosate in #Antelias, #Lebanon.

In faithfulness to the sacred legacy of Catholicos Sahak II, in 2015, on the centenary of the #ArmenianGenocide, we filed a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court of Turkey, claiming the return of the historical Catholicosate of Sis to its legitimate owner, the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Source: His Holiness Aram I https://www.facebook.com/CatholicosAramI