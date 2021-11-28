Armenian Orthodox Archives — Greek City Times

by NATALIE MARTIN

Kim Kardashian revealed her deep connection with her Orthodox faith and her Armenian ancestry by baptising her three youngest children at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star offered fans an intimate glimpse into the private family ceremony, sharing photos at the time of son Psalm, daughter Chicago, and son Saint, 3½ and daughter North; then aged five months, 20 months, three and a half and six years old respectively.

“Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and I on such a memorable trip,” read her caption. “So blessed to have been baptised along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

The American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman was modestly dressed for the occasion, wearing a long-sleeved, mermaid-cut dress for the holy occasion, while her daughter North wore a long, white two-piece outfit completed with an intricately beaded necklace.

Since the ceremony, which took place in October 2019, the star has been widely praised for remembering her religious and ancestral roots.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, to Kris and third-generation Armenian-American, the late Robert George Kardashian, an attorney and businessman who gained recognition as O. J. Simpson‘s friend and defence attorney during Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.

With a net worth currently estimated to be USD 1.2 billion, Kim Kardashian first gained media attention as the friend and stylist to Paris Hilton.

In 2007, she appeared in the popular E! reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her mother, Kris Jenner, step-parent Caitlyn Jenner, siblings Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

With the show’s enormous success, Kardashian developed a huge online and social media presence, including hundreds of millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

She has released numerous products tied to her name, such as the 2014 mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood as well as a number of clothing and products. Kardashian has launched numerous businesses, including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017, and shapewear company Skims in 2019.

Kardashian was included on Time magazine’s list of 2015’s 100 most influential people. That same year, she was reported to be the highest-paid reality television personality of 2015, with an estimated total earnings in excess of US$53 million.

Both fans and critics have described her as exemplifying the phenomenon of ‘being famous for being famous’.

