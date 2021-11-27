Time for modernization: President Sarkissian chairs sitting of Hayastan Fund Board of Trustees

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian chaired the 30th sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund today.

The meeting started with a moment of silence in memory of those who fell for the sake of protection of the Homeland.

Opening the sitting, President Sarkissian said it is being held in a difficult period full of trials and challenges, in the form of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the consequences of the epidemic.

Naturally, the President said, situation and the developments have had an impact on the activities of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, both in Armenia and Artsakh. “The direction of the foundation’s work has been subject to unforeseen corrections due to the situation,” he added.

“As the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, as the President of the Republic of Armenia, as a donor to the Foundation, as an Armenian, I feel pain for the words of distrust and reactions. I expect that the results of the relevant studies will shed light on the situation and will serve to build an atmosphere of trust. The Fund has come a long and difficult way; it must do everything to correct mistakes and shortcomings, to restore trust,” President Sarkissian stated.

On the other hand, he added, the time has come to modernize the Fund. “It is necessary to adopt a new way of thinking, to widely use new technologies, to find new organizational models.”

The President thanked all compatriots, donors and benefactors and wished productive work and constructive discussions to the participants.

After the blessing of Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, the council proceeded to discussing the issues on the agenda, first referring to the -report on the targeted use of funds donated to the Republic of Armenia under nine contracts from October 8 to November 1, 2020, collected within the framework of the “We are our borders” national fundraiser.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu