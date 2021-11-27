Kanye West admits to ‘embarrassing’ Kim Kardashian in Thanksgiving prayer

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted to “embarrassing” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his Thanksgiving prayer, The Independent reports.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a special prayer, featuring the Sunday Service choir, to mark Thanksgiving day on Friday (26 November).

Ye started off the video by saying: “Hello, my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.”

“On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters – we love you too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day, just the morning.”

The father of four addressed the topic of his family, and especially his relationship with Kardashian.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” Ye said.

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [Make America Great Again] hat,” he continued, speaking of his short-spanned political career and Presidential run in 2020.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” Ye admitted.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side,” he added. “I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

The Yeezy creator also addressed his “self-righteous Christian” behaviour over the years.

This video comes a few days after Ye reiterated his desire to reconcile with the Skims creator amid their ongoing divorce.

