Ilham Aliyev informs Lukashenko about trilateral meeting with Putin, Pashinyan – statement

Ilham Aliyev informs Lukashenko about trilateral meeting with Putin, Pashinyan

MINSK, November 27. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev informed his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko about the meeting Aliyev had with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Ilham Aliyev informed Alexander Lukashenko about the earlier trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Lukashenko’s press service said Saturday. “Besides, Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev discussed Azerbaijan’s relations with the CSTO.”

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well, the press service said.

The trilateral negotiations between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan took place on November 26 in Sochi, becoming the first trilateral contact since January this year, and lasted for about three hours. Putin called this meeting timely and beneficial and expressed his hopes that the achieved agreements will be complied with.

