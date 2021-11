211 new buses to hit the streets of Yerevan next week

Siranush Ghazanchyan

New buses will roll out into the streets of Yerevan in a few days, Mayor Hayk Marutyan informs.

The 211 8.6-meter buses were purchased on funds from Yerevan city budget.

“Naturally, we will continue the transport reform, we are already preparing the tender package for the purchase of a new batch of buses,” Marutyan said in a video presenting the advantages of the buses.

The buses are designed for 22 seated and 38 standing passengers.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu