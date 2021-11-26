Russian President briefs members of Security Council on talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed members of the Security Council on the results of the discussions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin informs.

“I will briefly inform you about the results of my discussions with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and on the agreements that were reached in the course of today’s work with colleagues,” Putin told members of the Security Council.”

The meeting was attended by Chair of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu