Putin welcomes upcoming meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels

The Russian leader mentioned that he had recently discussed this issue with President of the European Council Charles Michel

SOCHI, November 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the upcoming meeting in Brussels between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stressing the need for contacts between the parties.

“I agree with both my colleagues that the more contacts, including direct ones, the better; direct bilateral contacts are a priority,” Putin stated during the talks with Aliyev and Pashinyan on Friday.

“I know that you have scheduled a meeting in Brussels <…>. We also welcome this. The more opportunities for direct communication, the better,” the Russian president said.

Putin mentioned that he had recently discussed this issue with President of the European Council Charles Michel. “He is waiting for you. I hope we will move forward and then it will be possible to take further steps at other platforms,” the Russian leader noted. “We welcome engaging other parties in this dialogue if it can be useful,” the head of state said.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of the European Council agreed to meet with Aliyev and Pashinyan in Brussels on December 15 during the Eastern Partnership summit. On November 24, Putin and Michel discussed over the phone the current measures to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

TASS