Putin gifts Pashinyan and Aliyev olive branches

After the meeting in Sochi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin gifted leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev olive branches.

“The meeting was helpful and was held at the right time. We signed a statement on the results of our meeting. On my left side, you see the gift for our Armenian and Azerbaijani friends — an olive branch, which symbolizes peace and prosperity. I fully hope today’s agreements will be implemented and will create conditions for the next steps to normalize the overall relations in the South Caucasus,” Putin stated.

https://news.am/eng/news/674538.html