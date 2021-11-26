Pashinyan, Putin discuss bilateral economic relations, perspectives of regional communication

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Relations between Russia and Armenia are of a strategic, allied nature and have deep historical roots, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for bilateral talks at his residence in Sochi.

He noted that Russia is the largest trade and economic partner of Armenia, the largest investor in the Armenian economy.

“True, over the past year, trade dipped slightly, but this year it is developing at an accelerated pace, and I hope that we will not only reach the pre-pandemic level, but will go further,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, expressed gratitude for the organization of today’s meetings. He hailed Mr. Putin’s role in stopping the 44-day war and emphasized the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

Referring to bilateral relations, the Armenian Prime Minister noted, “Despite the economic and other difficulties, in 2021 there is a certain increase in Russian investments in the Republic of Armenia. This is very important for us, because I think this is a signal for investors in general that the Republic of Armenia is a very reliable country in terms of regions, and this is really very important for us.”

“Of course, the economic difficulties associated with COVID-19, unfortunately, continue, but recently we registered with pleasure that an intensification of trade turnover was registered within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. This is also, indeed, very important,” Pashinyan said.

“I hope that we will eventually be able to come to a decision on opening all economic and transport communications in our region, which, of course, will lead to the intensification of trade and economic ties within the Eurasian Economic Union and bilateral bilateral ties between Armenia and Russia,” he added.

Vladimir Putin noted that “these communications, transport routes, which we spoke about today in a trilateral format, are extremely important for the economies of all countries in the region, including Russia, since we are interested in having reliable, multilateral communication routes with our strategic partner Armenia.”

