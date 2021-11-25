Parliament Speaker participates in ‘Armenia One Year After’ conference in France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan participated in the conference entitled ‘Armenia One Year After,’ on the sidelines of his two-day working visit in France, the Parliament’s press service reports.

Before the beginning of the conference the Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanked his French colleagues, particularly, the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher for holding the event and simply standing by Armenians.

Alen Simonyan affirmed that one year ago, with the large-scale military-political support of Turkey the aftermath of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh was terrible, the losses are irreversible. In his extensive speech the Speaker stressed that the peace-loving people of Armenia and Artsakh were obliged to fight against Azerbaijan, Turkey and mercenary terrorists. The Head of the legislative body reminded that it was not only a brutal attack against the fundamental rights of Artsakh and the Armenians of Artsakh, against their life and physical security, but this was an attack by the tyranny states against Armenia and Artsakh taken the path of democracy. Nevertheless, difficult losses and aftermath did not break our people’s spirit, Alen Simonyan noted, adding that one year after of what happened, the Armenian people are hopeful that with the help of friends they will overcome the challenges. Addressing the progressive humankind, Alen Simonyan has underlined that today also gross violations of international law and war crimes are continuously being committed by Azerbaijan.

Alen Simonyan expressed his gratitude to the Senate of France for the adopted Resolution on the Necessity of Recognition of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, as an important guarantee to the security for the Armenians of Artsakh in strengthening the negotiation process, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as in the recognition of the international status of Artsakh.

The Head of the Parliament highly appreciated the visit of the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher and the delegation of the heads of five political groups of the Senate that supported the adoption of the abovementioned Resolution on April 23-25, 2021 for commemorating together with us the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“The Senate of France once again confirmed its faithfulness of principle with the influential messages voiced by Gérard Larcher and his delegation in Yerevan to universal values and its unreserved solidarity to Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people,” Alen Simonyan said.

The Parliament Speaker evaluated the active involvement of France as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and friendly country in the negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Katabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Speaking about Armenia-France friendly relations, Alen Simonyan especially highlighted the Agreement of Cooperation between the Senate and the National Assembly which, according to him, would give new impetus to the cooperation between the legislative bodies.

