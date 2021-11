Young men training to be Armenian priests

On the shores of Lake Sevan, the Vazkenian Theological Academy educates young Armenian men so that one day they can become priests of the Armenian church. But, how exactly does this process work, what do they do day-to-day, and what do they have to say about their journey? CivilNet’s team went to Sevan to find out.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/640827/young-men-training-to-be-armenian-priests/?lang=en