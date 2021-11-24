Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss the implementation of Karabakh statements

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation to discuss issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. During the conversation the interlocutors highlighted the need for lasting and comprehensive settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Minister Mirzoyan informed about the situation occurred as a result of the recent aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Mirzoyan also highlighted the role of Armenian-Russian allied relations in the context of efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region.

The sides touched upon the implementation process of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements, as well as implementation of the commitments undertaken by these statements.

