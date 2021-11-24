Jewish-Australian Politician Calls on Israel and Australia to Recognize Armenian Genocide

SYDNEY—Member of the New South Wales Legislative Council Walt Secord rose in state parliament to call on the Australian Federal government and Israeli Parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

Secord, who is the current Shadow Minister for Police, Shadow Minister for Counter-Terrorism, Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage, and Shadow Minister for the North Coast, is a long-standing advocate for the recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides by the Federal Government.

In his parliamentary address last week, the Jewish-Australian who also co-convenes the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Armenia and the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Israel stated: “My history of studying and commemorating genocide events in Australia and internationally is a matter of record. I believe it is only by acknowledging history truthfully that we can help prevent acts of genocide from happening again.”

In his statement, Secord alluded to a move on 9th November by six Israeli parliamentarians, including former Speaker Yuli Edelstein, to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and to establish an annual memorial day on 24th April each year.

“I bring this matter to the attention of the House as I am aware that it is of great interest to the Armenian and Jewish communities in New South Wales, which enjoy strong links and have worked in partnership on anti-racism issues through the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies and the Armenian National Committee of Australia,” added Secord.

Secord concluded his statement by reiterating his support for formal recognition of the 1915 Genocides by both Australia and Israel, particularly in light of last year’s recognition by the U.S. President and Congress.

“The statement from Mr. Walt Secord demonstrates his consistent advocacy in representation of the Armenian-Australian community and all those who have suffered from genocides and grievous crimes against humanity,” said ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian.

“It is a goal of the Armenian National Committee of Australia, as a member of the Joint Justice Initiative with our Assyrian-Australian and Greek-Australian counterparts, to ensure Australia joins growing list of nation states recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” Kayserian added. “We appreciate the ongoing support of Mr. Secord and his fellow righteous state and federal colleagues across Australia who stand with truth and justice.”

Asbarez