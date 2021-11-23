Two more Armenian soldiers’ remains found after search operations in Jrakan

Artsakh rescuers found the remains of two more Armenian soldiers as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties on Tuesday, November 23.

The remains were retrieved from the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region occupied by Azerbaijan, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

Their identities will be established after a forensic medical examination, it said.

Since the end of hostilities, the bodies of 1,700 servicemen and civilians have been found during the search operations or handed over to the Armenian side.

Panorama.AM