Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter’s Square

Vatican workers began setting up the Christmas Tree in St. Peter’s Square. It’s a red spruce about 90 feet tall. It comes from Andalo, a town in the northern Italian region of Trentino, near the Adamello Brenta Nature Park.

Its inhabitants also prepared the tree’s ornaments. Inside the spheres are Christmas greeting cards made by the town’s children. The town is known for its hard-working people. There’s even a saying that describes them. It says, “While you rest, chop a bit of wood.”

The tree and the Nativity Scene will be unveiled on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m., local time.

BSB

TR: CT

https://www.romereports.com/en/2021/11/23/christmas-tree-arrives-in-st-peters-square/?fbclid=IwAR36ONbVxP5lgyA5laKU8Y7i6nCUOT-0CbybcZ-IdHsRcpQGFgAs7lFoPag