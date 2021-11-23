Ara Zohrabyan: We demand that Pashinyan come here and answer people’s questions

Ara Zohrabyan, former head of Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates and leader of the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) party, today urged Nikol Pashinyan to come to the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, where a rally is being held, and answer all questions concerning the protesters.

“He claims to be a popular figure, thus he should not avoid meeting the people. We demand that Pashinyan come here to answer the people’s questions. If he fails to do so, we will draw conclusions and take it into consideration in our further actions,” the politician said.

For the second day in a row, protests are being staged in Yerevan aimed at preventing the signing of the document on the demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan. The protesters demand that the authorities disclose the content of the document.

Addressing Pashinyan at the end of his speech, Ara Zohrabyan noted: “Why did he order the handover of parts of Zangelan and Kashatagh to Azerbaijan after November 9? Why did he order the troops to withdraw, when according to the signed document, the parties had to stay in their positions?”

Afterwards, the protesters started chanting “Get out!”.

Panorama.AM