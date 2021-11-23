40 Armenian POWs and civilian captives are convicted on baseless charges in Azerbaijan – report

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff on Tuesday published an interim report on “Malicious Prosecution by Azerbaijan of Captured Armenian Servicemen and Civilians”.

The report provides information on fabricated and illegal prosecutions against the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ombudsman’s Office reported.

As a result of the organized 45 illegal, groundless and sham trials, 3 persons (one of them civilian) were sentenced to 20 years, 2 persons (civilian) to 15 years, 23 persons to 6 years, 2 persons to 4 years, 13 persons to 6 years imprisonment. Materials of fake criminal cases of 2 Armenian prisoners of war are in the Ganja court of grave crimes.

5 of the Armenian POWs subjected to illegal trials were repatriated on October 19.

However, at the moment, 40 Armenian POWs and civilian captives are convicted on baseless charges in Azerbaijan.

The report is available in English here.

Panorama.AM