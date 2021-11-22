Artavazd Peleshyan receives IDFA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Prominent Armenian filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan has received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

During the awards ceremony on November 19, IDFA’s artistic director Orwa Nyrabia highlighted the importance of the films of Peleshyan, a poet of documentaries in the history of film art, Kinoashkharh reported.

Peleshyan was supposed to receive the award in person, but because of health issues he could not travel to the Netherlands. Instead, Hervé Chandès, director of the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art in Paris, and director Andrei Ujica accepted the award.

Held since 1988, IDFA is the world’s largest documentary festival and features lectures, workshops and over 300 movies that tell stories about life around the world.

Panorama.AM