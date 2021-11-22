Armenian envoy’s letter published as official document of UN Security Council

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The November 16 letter of Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the President of the UN Security Council on the armed attack of Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia was published as an official document of the Security Council, Armenia’s Permanent Mission to UN informs.

Letter dated 16 November 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council

Further to my letters dated 14 May 2021 (S/2021/467) and 29 July 2021 (S/2021/693) addressed to you regarding the infiltration by the armed forces of Azerbaijan into the sovereign territory of Armenia and military attacks in the direction of the regions of Armenia, I am writing to you in relation to Azerbaijan’s continued provocative military actions against Armenia, which are posing a serious threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and the safety of its population.

I would like to draw to your attention that, on 16 November 2021, Azerbaijan undertook an armed attack on the territory of Armenia with the use of heavy weaponry, including artillery and armored combat vehicles. The armed incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia resulted in several deaths and casualties.

The escalation of the situation was preceded by a concentration of Azerbaijani armed forces in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in recent days and military provocations by Azerbaijan in an attempt to advance its military positions near Sev Lake in the Syunik region of Armenia. The armed forces of Azerbaijan have also continued targeting the Armenian positions in the direction of Upper Shorzha village in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions constitute a flagrant violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the provisions of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan of 9 November 2020 on the establishment of a ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities following the 44-day war in 2020. Azerbaijan’s ongoing attacks against the Republic of Armenia are being conducted from the territories that came under its control as a result of the implementation of the trilateral statement.

The aggressive actions of Azerbaijan undermine the efforts of the international community to de-escalate the situation and prevent the resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Group.

The undeclared periodic joint large-scale military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey near the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are yet another destabilizing factor, negatively affecting efforts towards strengthening the ceasefire regime and establishing sustainable peace and security.

A strong and unequivocal reaction to Azerbaijan’s reckless actions is critical for preventing a further major escalation of the security situation in the region.

The international community needs to undertake urgent and effective steps aimed at preventing a further escalation and demanding the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of the

Republic of Armenia.

I would be grateful if the present letter were urgently brought to the attention of the members of the Security Council and issued as a document of the Council.

