Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in the region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached under the trilateral statements on Nagorno Karabakh adopted on November 9, 2020 and the January 11, 2021.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu