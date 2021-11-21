Armenia’s Levon Aronian wins Tata Steel Chess Blitz

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s leading GM Levon Aronian beat Arjun Erigaisi in the Armageddon Playoffs to win Tata Steel Chess India 2021 Blitz, ChessBase reports.

The second day of the Blitz event saw several players at the top throughout the day. However, in the end it was Aronian and Arjun Erigaisi who tied for the first place at 11.5/18 each. Arjun was completely winning in both Playoff games and Aronian admitted that he should have lost at least one of them.

“Throughout the day my games were very poor. I should have lost maybe both games, but definitely one in the tiebreak. Throughout the day I played one good game, and it was Armageddon… I was just very lucky!” Aronian said.

Levon Aronian joked that his victory in the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz was down to Rapid winner Arjun Erigaisi deciding he wasn’t physically strong enough to carry both cups.

The rapid title was also decided on the basis of a battle between these two players when Arjun held on for a draw to deny Aronian, who needed a win, the title in the last round on Friday.

