Armenia and Lithuania mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Siranush Ghazanchyan

“30 years ago, our nations stood together in our struggle for freedom. We are happy that today, we are bound by shared values of democracy and rule of law,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“On this day in 1991, Armenia established diplomatic relations with Lithuania, the first country to recognize the independence of the Republic of Armenia. Ever since we enjoy and cherish brotherly relations, and look forward to future partnership. Long live to Armenian-Lithuanian friendship,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Lithuania were established on 21 November, 1991.

