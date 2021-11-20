Three Armenian soldiers killed in latest Azerbaijani attack honored with posthumous awards

Three Armenian servicemen, who were killed in the fighting that started after Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian combat positions along the eastern border section on November 16, were honored with posthumous awards, according to decrees published on the official website of the Armenian president.

In particular, Junior Sergeants Gurgen Sargsyan and Meruzhan Harutyunyan were posthumously awarded the Medal for Courage for their bravery in defending the country’s borders and unwavering dedication.

Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan was posthumously given the Medal for Combat Service for his bravery and dedication to the homeland.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia reported six casualties in border clashes on Friday.

Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said later that on November 18, through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Azerbaijan handed over bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed in the attack to the Armenian side.

Panorama.AM