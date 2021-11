President to Russia Patriarch: Armenian people highly value your efforts aimed at achieving peace in our region

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, on his birthday. The message particularly says:

“The Armenian people highly value your efforts aimed at achieving peace and mutual understanding in our region and strengthening traditional ties with the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

https://news.am/eng/news/673412.html