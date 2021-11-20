Earthquake registered in Azerbaijan, felt in Stepanakert

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude was registered in Azerbaijan on Saturday at about 16:46 (GMT 12:46), National Service for Seismic Protection reported. The geographical coordinates of the epicenter were northern latitude 40.94⁰ and eastern longitude 48.89⁰. The quake was recorded 40km northeast of Shamakh town with epicenter on the depth of 20 kilometers.

According to the source, the magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 6-7 points. The quake was felt Artsakh capital Stepanakert with 2-3 points.

