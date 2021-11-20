Catholicos Karekin II to Patriarch Kirill: We appreciate your warm attitude towards Armenian Church, people

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II sent a congratulatory message to Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, on his 75th birthday, reported the Information Center of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“We highly appreciate your warm attitude towards the Armenian Church and the Armenian people, which is also manifested by your care and tireless efforts for ensuring a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the preservation of the Armenian spiritual heritage, and the safe operation of Dadivank [Monastery in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)].”

