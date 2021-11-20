Armenian Church celebrates Feast of All Saints

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday celebrates the Feast of All Saints (also called All Saints’ Day) – the old and the new, the known and the unknown.

By this feast the Armenian Church commemorates all those saints, whose names are not included in the Church Calendar, but whose names are registered in the sacred book of the Heavenly Kingdom, Qahana.am reports.

Many people have been subjected to severe torments and have been martyred during the wars for the sake of faith. Unfortunately, we do not know their names. So the Church has established this feast in the Church Calendar in order to commemorate their memory. They are persons who shed their blood for the sake of Christ and his church.

Panorama.AM