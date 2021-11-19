Maléna releases her song for the Junior Eurovision 2021

Armenia’s representative of Junior Eurovision Song 2021 Maléna released the video of the “Qami Qami” son that will be performed at the annual song contest this year.

To remind, 14-year-old Armenian singer will perform at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Paris. Malena was set to represent Armenia at the previous edition of the Contest, however due to the martial law declared in the country Armenia had to withdraw its participation.

As the official website of the song contest reports, the young musician from Yerevan is a talented cellist, and has dreamed about representing Armenia for many years; she participated in her nation’s selection competition back in 2008.

Maléna spends a lot of time in the studio, experimenting with different music genres and joining in with songwriting workshops… and we’ll soon see the results of her creativity!

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will take place in ParisLa Seine Musicale concert hall in Paris on December 19.

Panorama.AM