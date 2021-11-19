Kim Kardashian and Leeds United help Afghan junior women’s football team arrive in UK after escaping Taliban

Kim Kardashian and Leeds United have helped an Afghan junior women’s football team arrive in the UK after fleeing the Taliban.

The social media influencer paid for a flight that brought more than 30 teenage girls and their families – about 130 people in all – to Britain.

The players in Afghanistan’s women’s youth development team were among hundreds of female athletes that have left the country since the Taliban took over and started curbing women’s freedoms.

“The Afghan female footballers are well-known figures in the country,” said Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan’s national women’s team who has led evacuation efforts for female athletes.

“Their lives were in great danger because of people in the country who opposed their activism and wanted to stop their sport and educational activities.”

Some of the girls were beaten, had their houses burnt down and had family members “taken” by the Taliban, she and the players said.

Narges, one of the players, previously told Sky News: “The Taliban were violent. They threatened us that: ‘We don’t know who you are but if you cannot pass the border we will kill all of you here’.”

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11715/12472680/kim-kardashian-and-leeds-united-help-afghan-junior-womens-football-team-arrive-in-uk-after-escaping-taliban